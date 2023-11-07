Kenny Chesney’s ‘Sun Goes Down Tour’ to stop in KC in July 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kenny Chesney is bringing his “Sun Goes Down Tour” to Kansas City next summer on Saturday, July 6.

The 2024 stadium tour will feature the Zac Brown Band as well as special guests Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

His July 6 performance will mark his eighth concert at the stadium and the second in the last three years.

Chesney holds the top spot for most performances in history at Arrowhead, according to the Chiefs.

"Kenny is a friend and helped bring live music back to GEHA Field at Arrowhead in 2011," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a news release. "Through the years, his shows have always been the biggest parties of the summer and a proven fan-favorite event here in Kansas City."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 17. Chesney’s “No Shoes Nation” fan club members will have early access starting Monday, Nov. 13.

Additionally, presales for Jackson County residents and Chiefs season ticket holders will be held on Nov. 14.

After Taylor Swift brought her “The Eras Tour” to Arrowhead in July 2023, VisitKC said the city experienced $48 million in direct economic impact. VisitKC also estimated Béyonce’s “Renaissance World Tour” stop, which was the final of her world tour, would create a direct economic impact of $13.4 million.

