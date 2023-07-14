Watch Now
Kensie Aubry's mother reacts to convictions in daughter's murder

KSHB 41 staff
Kensie Aubry and mother Cindy
Kensie Aubry
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 16:36:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after a Jackson County jury convicted two people for the murder of Kensie Aubry, her mom shared a victim impact statement in court.

“They found her on July the 14th two years ago today, and what I went through no mother, no parent should have to go through anything like that," Cindy Aubry, Kensie's mother, said.

On Thursday, Michael Hendricks was found guilty of first-degree murder among other charges. Maggie Ybarra was convicted of second-degree murder.

Authorities say Kensie Aubry was murdered in October 2020. Her body was found on Hendrick's property in Grain Valley on July 14, 2021.

Today, Kensie's ashes are in a vial around her mother's neck.

“I will not bury her. She was already buried and I’ll never put her, I’ll never put her underground again," Cindy Aubry said.

During a victim impact statement, Cindy Aubry said Maggie Ybarra cried in court.

“Unfortunately through the whole trial and the way she was acting today, I just couldn’t take it seriously," she said.

Ybarra opted to have a judge decide her sentencing rather than a jury. Sentencing for Ybarra and Hendrick's will be decided at a later time.

Cindy Aubry traveled from Texas to be in court. She said the conclusion of this journey brings her peace.

“Justice was done. I’m a very strong Christian woman and so have different opinions of the death penalty and all this stuff and I knew my lord was going to take care of the whole situation," Cindy Aubry said.

