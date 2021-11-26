Watch
Kevin Strickland's GoFundMe raises more than $1M

Kevin strickland release
Posted at 8:53 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 09:53:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A GoFundMe started for Kevin Strickland has now raised over $1 million.

Strickland was released on Tuesday after spending 43 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

In 1978, he was wrongfully convicted in a triple murder. On Nov. 8, an evidentiary hearing began and Strickland's legal team presented evidence and arguments with hopes he was exonerated.

The GoFundMe was originally started on June 7, with hopes of raising $7,500.

On Thursday, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Strickland will flip the switch at the mayor's Christmas tree lighting.

