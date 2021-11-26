Kevin Strickland's GoFundMe raises more than $1M

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A GoFundMe started for Kevin Strickland has now raised over $1 million.

Strickland was released on Tuesday after spending 43 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

In 1978, he was wrongfully convicted in a triple murder. On Nov. 8, an evidentiary hearing began and Strickland's legal team presented evidence and arguments with hopes he was exonerated.

TIMELINE | Kevin Strickland's 43-year fight for freedom

The GoFundMe was originally started on June 7, with hopes of raising $7,500.