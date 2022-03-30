KSHB unable to re-air ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Thing About Pam’ episodes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The most important role we have as local broadcasters is to keep our viewers safe and informed during an emergency, including severe weather.

Storms rolled through the KSHB 41 viewing area Tuesday, prompting multiple tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm alerts.

Several homes were damaged by an EF-1 tornado in St. Joseph during the storm.

We always want to make sure those in our area have continuous and immediate information on any tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service — even when it is radar indicated — as situations evolve rapidly and could be life-threatening.

Those storms hit during NBC programming, interrupting “This Is Us” and “The Thing About Pam” during primetime.

Understandably, viewers want to know how they can watch what they missed, which we understand as we are fans of these shows as well.

Unfortunately, due to contractual obligations, NBC is unable to give us permission to re-air these programs at an alternate time in their entirety.

There are, however, a few other options on how you can watch.

Viewers can view the episodes on NBC.com or via the Peacock streaming service . Both options are free.

WATCH | “This Is Us” on NBC.com

WATCH | “The Thing About Pam” on NBC.com

“Depending on which shows — and on which platform or device — you’re trying to watch, one or more episodes may require a TV provider or an NBCUniversal Profile to watch,” according to NBC.

An NBC Universal Profile is free to sign up for and can be done online.

“This Is Us” episodes and “The Thing About Pam” episodes also are available on Hulu the day after they air with a paid subscription to the streaming service.

If you have further questions or concerns, please let us know at 816-753-4141.

— KSHB 41 Station Management