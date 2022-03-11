KU basketball player Jalen Coleman-Lands gives back to the community

LAWRENCE, Kan. — University of Kansas Men's basketball team member, Jalen Coleman-Lands, is using his platform to do some good in the community.

The Iowa State transfer is great on the court but there is a side to this athlete you haven't seen before.

While juggling school and games, Coleman-Lands spends his time giving back with his nonprofit FigurePrint .

It's a program that promotes better communication with parents and students. Along with that, he developed Athelites House.

“Some of the things I am teaching them [is] how to write a check, the power of credit, how to network [and] some of these imperial very vital skill sets that you need to learn going into the real world that often aren’t taught in school," Coleman-Lands said.

Even though he's new to the Lawrence area, he's already impacting the area by holding workshops with high school students about being financially savvy.

“I have a covert of kids here with Freestate and Lawrence High School that I am kind of focused on and there is a lot of potential," Coleman-Lands said. "And I feel like the best way to grow is, I’ve shown value in my first three workshops but continue to do so where they have something to show for it."

The basketball player didn't want any student or athlete feeling behind in any way. So, he hopes these programs help students dunk their career into the right basket.

“This is who I have always been throughout you know my career and just having something I am passionate about that I can give back in a way that can be beneficial to kids who were once me," Coleman-Lands said.

The senior plans hopes to do more workshops with high schools and wants to partner up with more local banks to help students.