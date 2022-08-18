Launch date for Kansas sports betting announced

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — People eager to place a bet on sports finally know when they can do so in Kansas.

In a video posted on YouTube Thursday, Stephen Durrell, executive director of Kansas Lottery, announced a soft launch of sports wagering begins at noon on Sept. 1, followed by a full launch on Sept. 8.

Durrell mentioned in the video the hurdles that need to be addressed before sports wagering goes live .

A lottery spokesperson says issues include background checks on subcontractors and geofencing technology to prevent people from placing a sports wager outside of Kansas.

An option for people who live outside Kansas and want to place a wager is to go to sports bars.

“If people are coming out a little bit more, then I’m going to have to get some more staffing, which will be a great problem to have," said Darin Seck, owner of Bullpen Bar & Grill in Overland Park.

In addition to placing bets within Kansas, people have to be 21 years of age or older.

Sports wagering will operate under temporary regulations. State leaders said they wanted to get something in place in time for the NFL season, which begins Sept. 8.

A lottery spokesperson said the soft launch Sept. 1 is to work out any kinks before the full launch a week later.

