Lawrence Police Department explains safety plan after reported school threat

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department continues to investigate a reported threat made by a student at Lawrence Free State High School on Tuesday .

“A kid heard it from another student, and the mom alerted the district and the district in turn alerted us," said Myrone Grady, with the Lawrence Police Department.

Grady is the executive officer for diversity and community engagement and oversees the department's school resource officers.

“When something bad happens, we want to know about those things," Grady said. "That’s not a snitching situation, but when you report something, we have a responsibility to look into it. And at the end of the day, this is a desired outcome for everybody. Nobody’s hurt and everybody goes home safe.”

The reported threat came about two weeks into the new school year.

“Every day I send my child to school I worry," Christie Peterson, whose children attend Lawrence Free State, said. "There are threats in the world, and we just got to get out there and live our lives and hope things are being handled as best as they can."

Peterson said she attended a safety meeting a few weeks ago and was told if there was a threat, she would receive a text from the school. She received the text about Tuesday's reported threat.

“(It) Broke my heart, but it also felt like they handled it well and that’s the best you can hope for," Peterson said.

Lawrence police said as of now, charges have not been recommended for the student behind the alleged threat.

The department said there are plans to add two more school resources officers to offer a full time presence in the district's middle and high schools.

