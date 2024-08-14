Lawsuit after woman's death helps lead to auditing system for 911 calls in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a historic $4 million settlement, the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners agreed to an auditing system for 911 calls known as “Cathryn’s Code."

“We have to rely on [911], but we do not have a reliable system at this time,” said Frank McClelland. “It needs to improve, and that was the focus of the suit from the very outset.”

McClelland filed a lawsuit in Jackson County Court after his wife Cathryn's death.

The mother of two collapsed in her Prairie Village home in July 2019.

McClelland's eight-year-old son, Joel, called 911 for help.

Even though the McClellands lived in Prairie Village, the 911 call was routed to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department because it bounced off a Kansas City cell tower.

More than nine minutes into the 911 call, operators were still asking Joel his address.

Joel told operators his address 50 seconds into the call, according to a court document.

Frank McClelland, Joel’s father, was out of town when his wife collapsed. Operators called Frank to confirm his Prairie Village address and then continued to question what to do next.

It took more than 10 minutes to send the appropriate ambulance from Johnson County to the McClelland home.

"It's shocking to me," McClelland said. "And I've had to listen to that call dozens of times. I think there is going to be a different outcome. I think every time they are going to realize the mistake. Of course, it's a recording, so that doesn't happen."

First responders eventually restarted Cathryn's heart, but her brain was without oxygen for too long. She died a few days later at a hospital.

McClelland's recent settlement with Kansas City, Missouri, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Board of Police Commissioners totaled just over $4 million.

Beyond the settlement, his family hopes to improve the 911 system.

The settlement establishes "Cathryn's Code." It requires the city and police board to pull 50 of the 911 calls received each month and audit them for quality assurance.

McClelland's lawyer, Brian McCallister, found through depositions there is not currently an auditing process.

“We are doing something wrong,” McCallister said. “The status quo has got to end, and we have got to change the way we are doing business with 911.”

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced an ordinance that would create a unified dispatch system in the city.

KSHB 41 spoke to the mayor about the settlement and the upcoming ordinance discussions.

“Fundamentally, we need to say, 'Enough is enough,'" Lucas said. "Never again should a family have to suffer through this. Frankly, never again in Kansas City should somebody be waiting on hold in Kansas City.”

McClelland supports the change proposed by Lucas.

"Every moment it is not a priority for this government to take care of this huge problem, more people are going to suffer in ways like we have," McClelland said. "They need to get it improved and they need to do it now."

The ordinance to unify KCMO police and fire dispatch was held in committee until mid September.

