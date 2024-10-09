Lee's Summit Housing Authority's executive director resigns, public housing tenants want change

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Tenants staying in Lee's Summit public housing want to know who is going to run the housing authority.

John T. Hightower Jr., president of the Lee's Summit Housing Authority's board, confirmed the agency's executive director resigned on Sept. 30.

Lisa Dickerson hasn't been with the agency for a full year.

The reason for her resignation has not been made available to the public.

For the past two months, KSHB 41 has been covering issues at the housing authority, from late housing choice voucher payments to landlords, claims made by Dickerson of previous staff destroying sensitive documentation, and the housing authority being three years behind on filing tax returns.

KSHB 41

In a September board meeting, Dickerson confirmed the Department of Housing and Urban Development is investigating the housing authority because of previous staff members.

HUD would not confirm any ongoing investigations at the time.

Some tenants have mixed feelings about the executive director's departure. They wonder who is going to come in and get everything fixed.

"Take a look around and see how bad the conditions are here," said Sandra Esry, who lives in Lee's Summit public housing. "I would like someone to take issue with the board of directors at Lee's Summit Housing Authority and ask for accountability."

KSHB 41

There is a lot of finger pointing when it comes to accountability at the housing authority.

Esry thinks the past and present board of directors should be more involved.

"I was told way back, 'If you don't like it, you can move; if you find some place that meets your high standards, we'll help you move,''" said Terri Hess, who lives in the Lee's Summit public housing. "It was just things like, 'Please fix the gas leak in my kitchen.' We shouldn't have to beg to have a toilet that works and a kitchen that doesn't have a gas leak."

Multiple tenants told KSHB 41 they're used to leadership and housing authority employees coming and going over the years.

Esry said in the four years she's been a resident, there have been three different executive directors.

KSHB 41 reached out to Dickerson Tuesday afternoon. She has not responded to a request for comment.

