Lee's Summit man pleads not guilty to felony DWI charges in fatal crash

Posted at 12:25 PM, Aug 11, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit man was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to felony DWI charges in a fatal crash.

Joseph A. Cook, 34, faces charges of DWI - death of another not a passenger and, if found guilty, could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to a public information officer with the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County, Missouri. The presiding judge assigned the case to the circuit court division of Judge Corey L. Atkins.

The crash occurred back in March when Cook's car and another car collided head-on in the westbound lanes of U.S. 50 Highway. Cook was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes, and the driver of the other car, Kevin Daniels, was declared dead at the scene.

