Lee's Summit middle school latest to receive threat of violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit middle school is the latest area school to receive a threat of violence.

Tuesday night, Summit Lakes Middle School families received a letter from the school detailing the incident.

A threat was found written in a school bathroom Tuesday.

In response, school leaders are increasing security at the school for Wednesday.

Officials have not determined the credibility of the threat at this time and school will still go on as planned.

Four area schools received threats for Tuesday, and Wyandotte High School received one for Monday.

Several districts have experienced threats of violence in recent months.