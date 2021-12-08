Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lee's Summit middle school latest to receive threat of violence

items.[0].image.alt
Ariel Rothfield
This photo shows the outside of the Lee&#39;s Summit School District headquarters.
Lee's Summit School District headquarters
Posted at 7:03 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 08:03:59-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit middle school is the latest area school to receive a threat of violence.

Tuesday night, Summit Lakes Middle School families received a letter from the school detailing the incident.

A threat was found written in a school bathroom Tuesday.

In response, school leaders are increasing security at the school for Wednesday.

Officials have not determined the credibility of the threat at this time and school will still go on as planned.

Four area schools received threats for Tuesday, and Wyandotte High School received one for Monday.

Several districts have experienced threats of violence in recent months.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Season of Hope Toy Drive