KCKPD, KCKPS investigating social media threats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas City area school is receiving social media threats of violence.

Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas, received a social media threat.

The district said they are aware of the threat and are taking it seriously.

A letter sent to families at the high school said the threat involved there being a shooting at the school Monday.

KCKPS, KCKPD and district police are working to investigate and extra security will be present at the school.

Since October, many area school districts have found threats of violence by students on social media or written down on notes or property.

Lee's Summit, Hickman Mills, Cameron and Independence schools are among those who investigated threats. Some have resulted in arrests but some threats were unfounded.

Last week, Blue Springs had two threats made via bathroom graffiti.

The Wyandotte High School threat also comes after a 15-year-old gunman killed and wounded several students at a Michigan high school last week.