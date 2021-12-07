Several KC area high schools named in shooting threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bishop Ward, Wyandotte, Schlagle and Harmon High Schools are among those named in a shooting threat, according to a letter sent to Bishop Ward parents.

"Bishop Ward is one of several local schools named in an anonymous message threatening gunfire at school buildings this afternoon," the letter from school President Jay Dunlap said.

The threat made against the schools may be connected to a different threat made against Wyandotte High School and a shooting on Friday that killed two teenagers.

"You may be aware that Wyandotte High School had to deal with a similar threat yesterday. It appears these threats are related to the shooting over the weekend of two teenagers at a gathering on Southwest Boulevard," Dunlap said in the letter.

He said the school has been working with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department and there will be additional officers on campus.

"The threat reportedly says shooting will happen after dismissal time. We have additional police support here on campus through the rest of the day," Dunlap said.

According to the letter, students came forward to make the school aware of the threat. A spokesperson for Bishop Ward confirmed that students saw an anonymous Instagram post that contained the threat.

Dunlap said despite the threat, the school is safe.

"Officer Kohrs and the police assure us that the safest place for all of us right now is here at school where everyone is protected," he said. "We understand this information is disruptive for all of us, but let us please do our best to stay calm and go about our business while keeping an eye out for anything unusual."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

