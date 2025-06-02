Lee's Summit nonprofit gives 'significant' donation on behalf of community to injured officer's wife

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Former Lee's Summit Police Department Ofc. Ronnie Doumitt founded nonprofit Answering the Call 10 years ago after his partner fell ill.

On Monday, his nonprofit was able to provide immediate financial assistance to the wife of the Lee's Summit officer who was injured in a shooting Sunday night.

“This happened at 11 o’clock-ish last night. I was at the hospital a little after 9 a.m. with a significant donation to support his wife on behalf of the community," Doumitt said.

Answering the Call offers immediate financial support to local first responders who have been diagnosed with an aggressive illness or who were injured while on or off duty.

After providing financial assistance, Doumitt said the nonprofit becomes a community support system for impacted first responders and their families.

Lee's Summit's OverBoard Coffee and shop owner Jennifer Gamble were part of that support Monday.

“As I was here this morning, as I was heading down to the hospital, she (Gamble) was willing to provide coffee for all the officers and family members that are down there," Doumitt said. "These are the small, little things that our small business owners do through us that benefit the vast majority of our first responder community.”

Gamble's coffee shop has hosted Coffee with a Cop for the Lee's Summit Police Department and recently provided coffee and pastries for Answering the Call's golf tournament.

“I feel like my reason for being is to be a blessing to others, and if I’m asked, I will certainly do what I can," Gamble said. "I am a small business, it’s not like I have a lot of resources, but if I’m able to help, I’m going to.”

Doumitt said the Kansas City area is "the most giving, involved community in the country."

“They (the officer) put themselves in harm's way, and now he’s lying in a hospital bed. And that’s why we do what we do," Doumitt said. "We answer their call for help when they are in need."

