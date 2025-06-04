Lee’s Summit police officer shot 4 times released from hospital, recovering at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit police officer shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday night has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, per the Lee's Summit Police Department.

Ofc. Jared Timbrook was shot four times. His quick recovery is heavily credited to the Point Blank Body Armor vest he was wearing when he was shot, but a department spokesperson said his determination to heal helped, too.

RELATED | Point Blank Body Armor designed to save lives, including Lee's Summit police officer

Fellow officers provided aid to Timbrook before he was transported to an area trauma center.

LSPD spokesperson Sgt. Chris Depue said the medical team did an “amazing job caring for him.”

Now, Timbrook's healing journey continues at home.

“On behalf of Officer Timbrook and his family along with the men and women of the LSPD, we are thankful for the amazing care that he received and the outpouring of support for him from this amazing community,” Depue shared in a statement.

Depue said Timbrook has seven years of experience with his previous agency and has spent 18 months with LSPD.

The suspect charged with shooting Timbrook, 27-year-old Thomas Tolbert, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning at a Days Inn hotel in Ellis, Kansas.

RELATED | Overnight tip from witness to KC Crime Stoppers leads to arrest of police shooting suspect

"We were able to get everything pretty much under control and secured by the time most people were making their first cup of coffee," Ellis, Kansas, Police Chief Avery Smith told KSHB 41 News.

Tolbert will be extradited back to Missouri.

—