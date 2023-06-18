Lee’s Summit sisters help grow popularity of ‘Dog Day Out’ program

KANSAS CITY, Mo — KC Pet Project continues to take in a record number of animals year after year.

One day a week, a few lucky dogs take a little field trip outside of the project’s campus in Swope Park. This adventure is a part of the organization’s Dog Day Out program.

Two Lee’s Summit sisters have taken a liking to their roles in the program, posting videos of their furry friends.

After getting to know a new dog each weekend, Hallie and Hensley Hall create a quick video showing off an adoptable dog and their best qualities.

Hallie Hall admitted it’s not too difficult to get the #hallieandhensleyapproved stamp of approval.

“They’re all great dogs,” said Hallie while walking with their most recent dog, Tina Turner. “I don’t know really what I look for. I just like them all.”

Most ‘Dog Day Out’ trips start with a pup cup of whipped cream and end out on the trails. The Hall sisters said it’s clear which events are a favorite for the dogs, the food.

"They really like hamburgers,” Hensley said.

The girls have a dog of their own at home, but they both like to take time for other dogs in need too.

“We just want the dogs to get a home,” Hensley said. “It’s not very fun for dogs to be at the shelter.”

Each weekend about 20 to 30 volunteers take dogs out of the shelter and into the community. Since it first started, KC Pet Project has tripled the size of its 'Dog Day Out' program.

If you would like to get involved in this program, there is a signup form to get the process started.

