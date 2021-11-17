Lee's Summit Whataburger serves more than 3,500 burgers, sandwiches in 1st 24 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whataburger served more than 3,500 burgers and sandwiches at its new Lee's Summit location in its first 24 hours of business.

It's the first of several planned locations across the Kansas City area.

The restaurant opened Monday at 11 a.m. , and served 1,500 customers over the course of the day, the company said.

Whataburger said that number of patrons is above average for an opening of one of its stores.

Those 1,500 customers ordered the following breakdown of food:

1,300 double meat Whataburgers

333 triple meat Whataburgers

304 jalapeno and cheese Whataburgers

1,348 Whataburgers

245 spicy chicken sandwiches.

A timelapse video provided by Whataburger shows the restaurant remained busy through the night, perhaps prompting the Lee's Summit Police Department's move to reroute traffic .

New info from @Whataburger on its first 24 hours in @cityofLS (timelapse from Whataburger):



-1,500 customers (above avg for an opening)

-1300 Double Meat Whataburgers

-333 Triple Meat Whataburgers

-304 Jalapeno & Chz Whataburgers

-1348 Whataburgers

-245 Spicy Chicken Sandwiches pic.twitter.com/4JHlaBNoXC — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) November 17, 2021

—