Lee’s Summit police announce new temporary route to Whataburger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police are closing the Douglas Street entrance to the new Whataburger through Sunday to ease traffic congestion in the area.

Instead, police are people patronizing the first Whataburger to open the Kansas City area by traveling south from Interstate 470 along Douglas Street to Tudor Road, where a police officer will be stationed.

Katharine Finnerty/KSHB 41 News

Motorists should turn right, or west, on Tudor Road to Northeast Main Street before turning back to the north and traveling to Northeast Victoria Drive.

Another right turn on Victoria Drive will lead burger-seekers to the entrance for Public Storage, where another officer will wave people into the back entrance to the parking lot.

Upon leaving the restaurant, drivers will have to turn back west on Victoria Drive.

Drivers will be able to go whichever direction they want at Main Street.

The new route will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sunday, Nov. 21, and is expected to ease congestion in the area.