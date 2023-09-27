Left in KCI parking garage, Spirit the cat lands new home with parking attendant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw received a pleasant surprise from an unexpected furry friend Wednesday morning.

On her way out of a Kansas City International Airport parking garage after covering the departure of Honor Flight KC, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to their service, Bradshaw noticed the parking attendant “saying something to someone.”

Upon closer reveal, she was met with Spirit.

Claire Bradshaw

The parking attendant, Carol, told Bradshaw she rescued Spirit after the small gray ball of fluff was dumped in the airport garage. Due to the animal’s vivacious personality, Carol said the name “Spirit” was fitting.

But Carol’s generous heart doesn’t stop there. She went on to explain many would be surprised by what’s left in the garage. She’s rescued dogs, cats and chickens that have been abandoned.

All of the animals she saves live on a rescue farm where she gives them a better life.

“She exudes kindness, and I loved chatting with her,” Bradshaw said of the brief interaction.

—