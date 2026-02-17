KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

A group of Lenexa residents are considering legal action to stop a proposed affordable housing development on park land, claiming the city has violated its own zoning laws and shut them out of the decision-making process.

Lenexa neighbors threaten legal action over proposed housing development on park land

The controversy centers around the Clear Creek Wetlands, a park that features trails, a pond and wetlands. Habitat for Humanity Kansas City wants to build affordable housing on a portion of the property, but neighbors say they oppose any development on park land.

"All of this beautiful land here… see how quiet it is," said Jeff Cheek, a Lenexa homeowner who lives near the park.

"Lenexa residents have already said that they want more nature pathways, and that park already has it," said Christina Wallace, another Lenexa resident.

The planning commission unanimously approved the rezoning request, but residents aren't backing down. They've hired attorney Michelle Burns, who says she found deviations from typical city code.

KSHB Michelle Burns

"Reducing the size and creating higher density," Burns said. “That does not comply with the purpose stated in Lenexa comprehensive plan. It does not comply with Lenexa city code.”

Lindsay Hicks, CEO of Habitat for Humanity KC, hopes neighbors will understand the need for affordable housing options.

KSHB Lindsay Hicks

"There is such a need for… housing at price points that don't start at $500,000, $600,000," Hicks said.

Residents are holding their ground that their opposition isn't about the affordable housing aspect, but about using park land for development.

"Should park land be used to meet that need?" asked Christina Wallace, a Lenexa resident who also questioned whether other parcels of land could be considered.

City Manager Beccy Yocham addressed residents' concerns in an interview in January, stating that the majority of the acreage will remain untouched.

KSHB Beccy Yocham

"57 acres has always planned to be parks and wetlands and trail facilities, and that is completely unimpacted," Yocham said.

Since I first shared this story, neighbors have asked me follow up questions. One I often get is about traffic on Clare Road.

I asked the city, and they said they conducted a traffic study as part of the proposal, which found that "the street network is capable of absorbing the additional vehicle trips."

In the end, Burns says her clients want the city to follow its own laws and procedures.

"Follow its own laws, follow what it's passed, follow what they relied on," Burns said.

KSHB Michelle Burns

If legal action moves forward, Burns would ask the court to declare all actions null and void, forcing the city to start the process over.

"They would really like to have their voices heard and listened to, not just heard and then glossed over," Burns said.

The Lenexa City Council will vote on the rezoning issue on February 17. Burns says they can pursue legal action after that vote if her clients choose to do so.

