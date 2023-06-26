Let's Talk Shop KC: Barbershop provides men chance to be heard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Northland barbershop is giving men a chance to express their feelings and concerns without judgment.

For three months, KC Master Kutz on North Oak Trafficway has hosted Let's Talk Shop KC.

The monthly sessions, started by Kevin Monroe and Reggie McKeithen, allow men to sound off on topics ranging from finances to mental health, physical health and fatherhood.

“When we enter into this space, I’m not a chief with the fire department," explained McKeithen, an assistant division fire chief with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department. "Another person may not be an accountant. We get a chance to drop all titles, all roles and responsibilities and just be as vulnerable as we need to be."

McKeithen said the idea for Let's Talk Shop came from a conversation he had while getting his hair cut by Monroe.

“We got a chance to really talk about things that maybe we wouldn’t have necessarily been able to talk about with a lot of clatter in the background," he said.

Monroe owns KC Master Kutz and said he hears plenty of stories from his clients.

“One of my clients, his son committed suicide," Monroe said.

When he asked his client what he would do differently, the man said, "Just have somebody to talk to.”

McKeithen and Monroe said listening is a key component of their sessions. Licensed professionals related to the session's topic are available at each meeting to offer assistance.

James Kelley has attended the sessions and said it provides an opportunity for fellowship and education.

“We do have a village," Kelley said. "We have a village around us that is capable of equipping us [with] everything we need to be successful navigating in this world that we’re living in right now.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Let's Talk Shop KC can find more information on Facebook or by calling 816-379-9368.

