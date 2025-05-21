Let's Talk | KSHB 41 News wants to hear from residents in Shawnee on May 29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News is continuing its Let's Talk series on Thursday, May 29, in Shawnee, Kansas.

Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. at Servaes Brewing Company, 10921 Johnson Drive in Shawnee (Map link).

The gathering gives residents, families, business owners and others in Shawnee a chance to share what's great in Shawnee and have a discussion about the opportunities and possibilities for the future.

If you can't make it to the May 29 event in person, you can share your story idea in the form below.

It's the third Let's Talk meeting so far this year. Earlier this month, we heard from residents in Pleasant Hill.

You can watch our coverage of the story ideas we heard throughout the coming days and on Friday, May 23. You can watch KSHB 41 News anchor Taylor Hemness recap the event in the video player below.

Let’s Talk | KSHB 41 hears from residents in Pleasant Hill, Missouri

Earlier this spring, we heard from residents in De Soto, another Johnson County community experiencing population growth and billions of dollars of economic development.

KSHB 41 News reporter Olivia Acree put together this recap of that event that you can watch in the video player below.

De Soto community turns out for KSHB 41 listening session

—