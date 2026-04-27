LET'S TALK | KSHB coming to Spring Hill on Tuesday, May 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 News team will be landing in Spring Hill from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, at The Bean Coffee & Cafe, 112 S. Main Street, Spring Hill, Kansas, 66083 .

Join KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively, KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Lauren Rainson, Miami County reporter Ryan Gamboa and others. Bring your story ideas to share.

If you can't make it in person, you can let us know your story idea by filling out the form below. If you'd like a follow-up, please leave an email or phone number in your message.

See you on May 5!