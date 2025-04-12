Lexington residents pick up the pieces amidst tragedy

LEXINGTON, Kan. — An Easter egg hunt held in Lexington this weekend is more than just a festive celebration for local families.

It represents the community's first step toward healing after the devastating explosion that took place on Wednesday night, claiming the life of a five-year-old child and destroying several homes.

As children gleefully scoured the park for hidden Easter eggs, community members reflected on the somber backdrop of the day's events.

Brian Luton Jack Blansit, Pastor of Lexington first assembly of God

"It's amazing how our community has come together, and we want to provide a little sunshine to the children today," remarked Jack Blansit, pastor of Lexington First Assembly of God. "There are still a lot of questions and sadness, but by and large, the energy is good."

The egg hunt serves as a dual purpose event: while it aims to bring joy to the children, it also fosters connections among parents who are grappling with the recent tragedy.

Brian Luton Thomas Rowland, 3rd ward City council member

Thomas Rowland, a city council member, noted, "We're trying to have the kids have a good time here, but at the same time, the parents are standing back and having conversations about it. It's a joyous moment, but not everybody gets to celebrate."

Amidst the joy and laughter, the community is coming together to assist families affected by the explosion. Rowland emphasized the importance of meeting the basic needs of those impacted.

"At the moment, we're looking to ensure their basic needs are met until they can find long-term solutions," Rowland said.

The Lexington First Assembly of God has also stepped up to provide support.

"We will be giving out clothes and food, and our church will be receiving offerings to help identify the specific needs of children and families," Blansit said.

For many parents, the event serves as a reminder of the importance of normalcy amid chaos.

"I have to keep going. I have to keep her going," Lauren Negrete, a parent attending the Easter hunt, said.

Brian Luton Lauren Negrete, parent, resident

"My daughter, who is five, knows what happened and was really scared. But I know that we need to keep life as normal as possible so she's not scared of everything around her."

While the scars of the tragedy run deep, small steps like this egg hunt provide a glimmer of hope and comfort.

Blansit explained, "It just provides a little bit of comfort for them, if just for today."

As Lexington begins its journey toward recovery, the community stands united, ready to support one another during this challenging time.

