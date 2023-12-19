LGBTQ Commission, Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph react to Catholic Church 'blessings' of same sex marriages

KANSAS CITY, MO — Pope Francis made the big announcement Monday morning.

He said that people "seeking god's love and mercy shouldn't be subject to an exhaustive moral analysis."

While Pope Francis said blessings shouldn't be denied, he added marriage should still be between a man and a woman.

Advocates call the announcement a major step forward, but to members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Kansas City area this could lead to more progress.

“There are a lot of folks who fought for a long time to be recognized and seen as valid within their religion and I think that came today,” said Justice Horn, City of Kansas City LGBTQ Commission chair.

Horn is pleased with the announcement coming from the Pope.

“Rather than us playing defense, I think this is us playing offense ensuring that all spaces are welcoming folks,” Horn said.

Horn says is the Pope's decision is a victory for religious members of the LGBTQ+ community

“I think people who have a relationship with God who want to continue to be religious don't always see the religion within correlation with their social views," Horn said."I also I think this is long overdue.”

Bishop James Johnston with the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph offered a statement:

“The recent declaration by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (Fiducia supplicans) makes a clear distinction between different kinds of blessings," Bishop Johnston said. "It recognizes that God desires the good for all persons, including those in objectively irregular same sex or heterosexual relationships, and if one reaches out for God’s assistance, that should not be denied. It is inaccurate to say that the Catholic Church is now approving or validating same-sex unions or unions which are outside of marriage. The declaration makes allowance for ministers to bless people in these difficult situations that they may be assisted by God’s grace along the path of conversion and salvation. It is also most clear that these are not liturgical blessings and are not to be offered in a manner including clothing, gestures or words that would risk confusing the blessing with a sacramental marriage.”

Horn said this announcement from the Pope not only offers some level of comfort, but allows for other institutions to become more inclusive for the LGBTQ+community

“It’s a step in the right place, it’s not obviously where folks wanna be, but I think progress is still progress and we can't let perfection be the enemy of progress,” Horn said.

