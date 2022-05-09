Watch
Lincoln College Preparatory Academy students walkout due to safety concerns

LincolnPrep Walkout.jpeg
McKenzie Nelson/KSHB 41
Lincoln Prep students planned a walkout on Monday, May 9, 2022, after they say their voices have not been heard by school & district leaders when it comes to their safety inside the building.
LincolnPrep Walkout.jpeg
Posted at 2:56 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 16:43:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About 25 students at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy staged a walk out Monday, alleging the school hasn’t done enough to listen to their concerns.

The students allege issues at the school include racism, sexual assault and harassment.

Prior to the walkout, students alleged they were threatened by school leaders due to the planned walkout.

KSHB 41 News reporter McKenzie Nelson reports district officials were present at Monday's walkout but didn't immediately provide a comment on camera.

The walkout also comes as a staff member was removed from grounds last week.

Officials with the Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools District said they received "a report of inappropriate communication."

The unidentified staff member is accused of sending inappropriate communication with the student.

Last year, a note threatening Black students was also found inside of bathroom at Lincoln Prep.

KSHB 41 News reached out to KCPS for comment surrounding the allegations and received the statement:

KCPS was aware of the student-led walkout at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy today, and we have listened to the sentiments being shared by some of our students. This afternoon, we did our best to coordinate and allow student voice of about 25 students while also maintaining the safety and security of all students and staff at LCPA. We remain committed to working through these challenges together so that our school can be a place where everyone feels safe and supported in their learning. 
KCPS spokesperson

