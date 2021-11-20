Racist note found earlier this week in Lincoln College Preparatory Academy bathroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A racist note found earlier this week at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy sparked an investigation and a letter to parents.

The note threatening violence against Black students was found in a school bathroom, a district official confirmed to KSHB 41.

Lincoln Prep Principal Kristian Foster wrote in an email to parents that the threat was taken seriously.

Kansas City, Missouri, Public School security determined students and staff were not in danger after a thorough investigation, according to Foster.

Foster wrote that the note was shared on social media as the investigation was ongoing, which complicated the situation.

While the school is limited in how much of the incident can be shared, Foster wrote that students facing punishment can “expect the same discretion as we work toward a solution together.”

Foster wrote that ultimately the work to address the threat and create a more positive and inclusive environment begins at home.

“If we want anti-racist schools, we must have anti-racist homes. Even if you’ve talked to your child about racism and systemic inequality before, it’s always worth having another conversation to reinforce those values,” Foster said. “Please talk to your child about social media, too.

"Help them understand what they post, like and share can have serious consequences, especially when they start applying to colleges and jobs. We want every LCPA student to have a bright future, and that starts with respecting each other at school."