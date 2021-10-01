Raytown parent upset over racial incidents in school district

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown School District is investigating an incident where a teacher used a racial slur in class.

Parents of high school students received a letter Wednesday from Superintendent Dr. Allan Markley which said the teacher used the N-word during a discussion in a classroom.

The letter said the district “does not condone and will not accept offensive and inappropriate behavior from staff, students, volunteers and visitors.”

However, the letter states that the district cannot “share information regarding the discipline of an employee.”

Jonathan McClinton, parent of a Raytown South Middle School student, said the use of the word, no matter the context, is unacceptable. McClinton also works in public schools and knows the impact authority figures can have on students.

"When those things come up we might have to find an alternative word to use or just say, 'Hey, this word wasn't so kind, they used these words back then, we don't have to repeat those words,'" McClinton said.

McClinton is also upset about a racial incident involving his middle-school daughter.

He said she received a text with racial slurs from another student in the district.

A district spokesperson tells KSHB 41 News they have been in contact with the parent and cannot comment on student discipline.

KSHB 41 News asked if the district is providing any sort of education to students and staff about the harmful and offensive nature of using racial slurs.

A spokesperson sent this statement:

"The District expects every employee to act professionally, ethically and responsibly; use good judgment; and do what is necessary to maintain positive relations with students, parents/guardians, coworkers and the public. Staff is refreshed on Board policy annually, attending building level training on culturally responsive language. Additionally, staff is offered resources including peer mentors to help with understanding building and district culture.

Students are educated regularly through district programs such as PBIS on responsible respectful speech and behavior. On the secondary level, students are educated about policies as well as resources for reporting incidents to school staff."