Raytown High School teacher uses racial slur in class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown High School teacher “used the N-word during a discussion with students in their class today,” according to a letter sent to parents by Raytown Superintendent Dr. Allan Markley.

In the letter sent to families Wednesday, Markley said the district “does not condone and will not accept offensive and inappropriate behavior from staff, students, volunteers and visitors.”

However, the letter states that the district cannot “share information regarding the disciple of an employee.”

This is the latest in a series of racist incidents at surrounding Kansas City-area schools, including Olathe South High School, Park Hill South High School and St. James Academy.

