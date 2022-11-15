Watch Now
Live Blog: First snow accumulation of season arrives to Kansas City area

Posted at 6:20 AM, Nov 15, 2022
6:38 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Wes Peery says the snow is perfect for making snowballs. Learn more as he checks out the snowfall in Belton, Missouri.

6:31 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Daniela Leon takes a closer look at roads in Olathe, Kansas.

Tuesday, 6:20 a.m. | The first snow accumulation of the year arrived to the Kansas City area Monday night, but with temperatures just above freezing, roads remained mostly clear.


Drivers should remain on the lookout for wet and slick conditions as they navigate roadways.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Charlie Keegan spoke with those involved with Learn 2 Drive KC driving school to hear about safety tips to keep in mind when traveling through wintery conditions.

Meanwhile, KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Wes Peery is monitoring conditions this morning in Kansas City.

Do you have photos of furry friends enjoying the snow or a winter wonderland in your front yard? Share your images with us at pics@kshb.com to contribute to our online winter weather photo gallery.

