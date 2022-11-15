Live Blog: First snow accumulation of season arrives to Kansas City area

6:38 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Wes Peery says the snow is perfect for making snowballs. Learn more as he checks out the snowfall in Belton, Missouri.

6:31 a.m. | KSHB 41 News Reporter Daniela Leon takes a closer look at roads in Olathe, Kansas.

Good morning Kansas! This is a look at your roads this morning! They’re wet but no snow just on grassy spots and medians. Temps outside are reading 33 degrees so we’re flirting with above freezing temps, no major crashes reported. pic.twitter.com/WXm1SFgIOl — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) November 15, 2022

Tuesday, 6:20 a.m. | The first snow accumulation of the year arrived to the Kansas City area Monday night, but with temperatures just above freezing , roads remained mostly clear.

A heavier band of snow is rolling across KC early this morning. Some lingering flurries are possible into the AM commute but luckily air & road temperatures continue to run just above freezing. pic.twitter.com/01Toj4jGch — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) November 15, 2022



Drivers should remain on the lookout for wet and slick conditions as they navigate roadways.

SNOWY START: Please be cautious as you head out the door this morning. Roads are wet and slick.@DaishaJonesKSHB @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/Isl8PoGmCt — 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) November 15, 2022

KSHB 41 News Reporter Charlie Keegan spoke with those involved with Learn 2 Drive KC driving school to hear about safety tips to keep in mind when traveling through wintery conditions.

Meanwhile, KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Wes Peery is monitoring conditions this morning in Kansas City.

Any snow on the ground at your house?#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/tqLEoUAmHA — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) November 15, 2022

