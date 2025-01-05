LIVE BLOG | Kansas City could make some snowfall history Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City region is under a blizzard warning through 3 a.m. Monday. Travel is not advised.

9:17 a.m. | A lightning strike was reported in downtown KC around 7:45 a.m., according to NWS KC. Meteorologist Jeff Penner says thundersnow can produce snow up to 2"-3" per hour.

8:59 a.m. | The KSHB 41 Weather team says Sunday's snow could make history. The last time the area saw more than 10" was 32 years ago.

8:36 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt said there have been "no major issues" as crews work to clear roads.

However, he did warn accumulation was piling up fast in the River Market as he circled back to an area that had recently been cleared and was already covered in a new layer.

8:15 a.m. | Updates on road conditions from the Missouri State Highway Patrol can be obtained by calling 888-275-6636.

MSHP's *55 number is the patrol's dedicated emergency line only.

7:50 a.m. | According to the National Weather Service of Kansas City, thundersnow was afoot early in south Kansas City.

Lightning strike in south KC...THUNDERSNOW!!!⚡️❄️ — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 5, 2025

7:29 a.m. | KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez said snow is accumulating quickly on streets due to blizzard-like conditions.

•The snow is falling at its heaviest right now

•Visibility is the biggest challenge •Snow is accumulating fast on the streets

Stay tuned on @KSHB41 for your latest #WX updates! #mowx @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/C4pGmxyG3i — Marlon Martinez (@marlonmartv) January 5, 2025

7:19 a.m. | Travelers are advised to keep tabs on https://flykc.com/flight-information for updates on flights out of the Kansas City International Airport. Many flights appear to be canceled through the morning into the early afternoon.

6:50 a.m. | Snow plows across Kansas City were out on the roads early Sunday morning helping to battle our ongoing winter storm. Here’s a crew working I-35 in Johnson County earlier this morning.

6:45 a.m. | KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa noted roads may seem more favorable due to snow cover but ice still lies beneath.

BLIZZARD WARNING: The Kansas City Metro is experiencing its first batch of snowfall. Road conditions are favorable with snow cover, BUT layers of ice lie below it. Roads are still SLICK.



Here is a look at what we’re experiencing on the roads. Stay home!@KSHB41 #mowx pic.twitter.com/syrwKho4nz — Ryan Gamboa (@BabyGamz) January 5, 2025

6:41 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, crews are working to treat roads as snow blankets the area.

.@KansasCity plows are out keeping these roads cleared as best as they can with the snow still falling. Tune in to @KSHB41 this morning for your latest wx forecast and more. pic.twitter.com/QrHoeQPS9i — Claire Bradshaw KSHB 41 (@claire_ontheair) January 5, 2025

6:18 a.m. | KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez reported low visibility from Shawnee Mission Parkway shortly after 6 a.m.

