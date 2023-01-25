LIVE BLOG: Snowfall arrives to Kansas City area

6:34 a.m. | RideKC says buses are running their regular schedules, but to plan for delays of up to 30-60 minutes due to weather.

The KC Public Library will delay opening until 11 a.m. due to weather.

There are now 3,615 Evergy customers experiencing power outages, with widespread outages in Roeland Park.

6:07 a.m. | KSHB 41 Meteorologist Cassie Wilson estimates around 2 inches of snow at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taking a super official measurement at @GEHAField with my finger - I’d say about 2”. The @NWSKansasCity says a few reports are starting to come into their office, mainly around 1-2” with a couple reports close to 3”. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/GLFnYILwkj — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) January 25, 2023

5:40 a.m. | Belton School District is holding an AMI distance learning day on Wednesday.

Here at Lee’s Summit North HS classes are virtual today, but still at least four snow plows here in the parking lot.



A lot of hard work from these guys that even started YESTERDAY!@KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/A7MOZ9IJkp — Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) January 25, 2023

5:30 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools, Grandview C-4 School District and Harrisonville Schools are closed.

Raymore-Peculiar Schools will hold a virtual learning day.

KSHB 41 News Traffic Anchor Daisha Jones is tracking a crash along 169 Highway southbound at I-29.

CRASH: There is a crash along 169 HWY SB AT I-29 (MO side)@DaishaJonesKSHB @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/CrmuXU7VSB — 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) January 25, 2023

5:15 a.m. | Center 58, Spring Hill and Grain Valley schools have closed.

KSHB 41 News continues to track road conditions in the metro.

A crash has taken place on Interstate 35 northbound before Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri amid the slushy conditions.

CRASH: There is a crash along I-35 NB BEFORE FRONT ST (KCMO)@DaishaJonesKSHB @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/lPgMU78ESu — 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) January 25, 2023

Earlier Wednesday morning, a Prius was trapped under a semi truck and dragged around 8 miles down I-435. The driver of the Prius is alive and has been freed from the vehicle.

I mean the roads are a slushy mess but look how gorgeous these trees are! This is what the off ramp on 71 near Red Bridge looks like. @KSHB41 #kcwx pic.twitter.com/CVNWTyPKsR — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) January 25, 2023

5:08 a.m. | Gardner Edgerton USD 231 and Blue Valley Schools are closed Wednesday.

4:48 a.m. | Around 1-3 inches of snow have accumulated around the Kansas City area Wednesday morning.

Look out for slushy roads on your morning commute.

Snowfall is set to stop between 6-8 a.m.

WEATHER FORECAST | Watch for slick, covered and slushy roads for the morning commute

Crews around the KC area remain at work to keep road conditions under control.

Snow plows coming through in Raytown. Slushier roads, but definitely more accumulation as we came out east.



We’ll be out here all morning long as the snow comes down! ❄️ @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/uFDaLvOcjW — Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) January 25, 2023



KSHB 41 News has created a guide to help you track road conditions near you.

As of 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, 4,323 Evergy customers are experiencing power outages.

Thousand of customers experiencing outages are located in Roeland Park, Kansas.

Bringing you updates on #WinterWeather hitting #KansasCity this morning. We’re near the Mission Hills Country Club south of Shawnee Mission Parkway. Nearby neighborhoods are experiencing power outages. pic.twitter.com/gg2sRBZUlW — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) January 25, 2023



A number of school districts in the Kansas City area have announced that they are closing for the day due to inclement weather.

Raytown, KCK Public Schools, Shawnee Mission, Independence and Olathe school districts announced that students will not report to school Wednesday.

Lee's Summit and Blue Springs school districts will hold a virtual learning day Wednesday.