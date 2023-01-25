Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Snowfall arrives to Kansas City area

Posted at 4:58 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 07:39:32-05

6:34 a.m. | RideKC says buses are running their regular schedules, but to plan for delays of up to 30-60 minutes due to weather.

The KC Public Library will delay opening until 11 a.m. due to weather.

There are now 3,615 Evergy customers experiencing power outages, with widespread outages in Roeland Park.

6:07 a.m. | KSHB 41 Meteorologist Cassie Wilson estimates around 2 inches of snow at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

5:40 a.m. | Belton School District is holding an AMI distance learning day on Wednesday.

5:30 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools, Grandview C-4 School District and Harrisonville Schools are closed.

Raymore-Peculiar Schools will hold a virtual learning day.

KSHB 41 News Traffic Anchor Daisha Jones is tracking a crash along 169 Highway southbound at I-29.

5:15 a.m. | Center 58, Spring Hill and Grain Valley schools have closed.

KSHB 41 News continues to track road conditions in the metro.

A crash has taken place on Interstate 35 northbound before Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri amid the slushy conditions.

Earlier Wednesday morning, a Prius was trapped under a semi truck and dragged around 8 miles down I-435. The driver of the Prius is alive and has been freed from the vehicle.

5:08 a.m. | Gardner Edgerton USD 231 and Blue Valley Schools are closed Wednesday.

4:48 a.m. | Around 1-3 inches of snow have accumulated around the Kansas City area Wednesday morning.

Look out for slushy roads on your morning commute.

Snowfall is set to stop between 6-8 a.m.

WEATHER FORECAST | Watch for slick, covered and slushy roads for the morning commute

Crews around the KC area remain at work to keep road conditions under control.


KSHB 41 News has created a guide to help you track road conditions near you.

As of 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, 4,323 Evergy customers are experiencing power outages.

Thousand of customers experiencing outages are located in Roeland Park, Kansas.


A number of school districts in the Kansas City area have announced that they are closing for the day due to inclement weather.

Raytown, KCK Public Schools, Shawnee Mission, Independence and Olathe school districts announced that students will not report to school Wednesday.

Lee's Summit and Blue Springs school districts will hold a virtual learning day Wednesday.

You can stay up to date on closings on KSHB 41 and online.

