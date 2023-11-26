LIVE BLOG | Snowy Sunday morning in Kansas City

The first snow accumulation of the season arrived to the Kansas City area on Saturday, leaving the Kansas City area full of flurries. Follow along with KSHB 41 News for live coverage Sunday morning.

7 a.m. | There are a number of crashes reported across the metro Sunday morning.

We're seeing the following crashes at 7 a.m., according to Kansas City Scout:



Northbound Interstate 35 at Lone Elm Road

Westbound Interstate 435 past State Line Road

Southbound Interstate 435 past Shawnee Mission Parkway

Northbound Interstate 435 before K-32

Northbound Interstate 435 before 23rd Street

Westbound Interstate 70 past Missouri Highway 7

6:40 a.m. | KSHB 41 News reporter Claire Bradshaw is monitoring roadways across the KC area Sunday morning. She says if you're heading out then you should take your drive slow.

We’re out on the roads this morning showing you what you could potentially be driving in. Right now, WB I70 isn’t amazing but it is doable if you SLOW DOWN. pic.twitter.com/JVdzKzOS1P — Claire Bradshaw KSHB 41 (@claire_ontheair) November 26, 2023

6:15 a.m. | Those traveling the roadways can click HERE to access resources to help you track conditions across the metro.

KSHB 41 News meteorologist Wes Peery announced Saturday that we received our first inch of snow and have a winner of the 2023 KSHB 41 Snowflake Contest. Were you the lucky winner of a quarter carat diamond solitaire pendant valued at $1,400?

Somebody just won a $1,400 diamond necklace as we just received our first inch of snow on the Plaza pic.twitter.com/UJm4MZ4gQ6 — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) November 26, 2023

For the hundreds of people who attended "Enchant" at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, that snowfall helped make their experience all the more enchanting. KSHB 41 News reporter Caroline Hogan spoke with those in attendance.