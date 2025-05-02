LIVE UPDATES | Kansas City community pays respects to the life of Graham Hoffman

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Kansas City community is remembering the life of fallen Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter paramedic Graham Hoffman.

A public visitation was held at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty. Funeral services are set for 1 p.m., also at the church. A procession across Kansas City is scheduled for 3 p.m.

You can watch the funeral service and procession live on KSHB 41 at 1 p.m. You can also live stream the services starting at 1 p.m. in the video player below.

—

UPDATE, 11:50 a.m. | Several Kansas City-area restaurants are pitching in to raise money for a scholarship fund in remembrance of Graham Hoffman.

On Saturday, May 3, a portion of sales at Pizza 51, V's Italiano Ristorante, Em Chamas Brazilian Grill, The Combine KC, Trezo Mare Restaurant, Bosslady's Famous Shrimp, Hawg Jaw Que & Bew, Piropos Restaurant and Grand Coffee Company will to toward the Graham Hoffman Scholarship Fund. The fund aims to help future students purpose careers in public service.

"This campaign is more than a fundraiser - it's a tribute to Graham's spirit and dedication to serving others," the group said of the effort. "By dining at one of these incredible restaurants on May 3, you're helping someone else follow in Graham's footsteps and fulfill their calling as a first responder."

UPDATE, 11:30 a.m. | A steady stream of people arrived late Friday morning at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church for the visitation of Graham Hoffman. KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan just filed a report in the video player below.

Visitation underway for fallen KCFD firefighter paramedic Graham Hoffman

UPDATE, 11:10 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department's Station 10 is thanking other departments for stepping in and providing coverage so they can attend today's funeral.

UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. | KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan is at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church where the body of Graham Hoffman arrived in a flag-draped casket. The visitation is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Body of fallen KCFD firefighter paramedic Graham Hoffman arrives at church

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. | Fire departments from across the Kansas City area are both paying their respects to Graham Hoffman and also keeping residents in Kansas City, Missouri, safe during Friday's services.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Spokesperson Battalion Chief Micheal Hopkins says roughly 15 departments are filling in for KCFD on Friday. The departments also brought their own trucks and equipment, which will allow KCFD vehicles to participate in the procession route.

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson is one of several speakers scheduled to speak during the funeral service Friday for Graham Hoffman. Prior to his speech, he released a statement to media recognizing Hoffman's sacrifice and pledging to work with stakeholders to review safety policies in light of Hoffman's death.

You can read Grundyson's statement here.

—