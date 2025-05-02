'Ultimate sacrifice': Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Chief remembers Graham Hoffman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Chief Ross Grundyson said the community is "eternally grateful" for the "kind, caring, compassionate and dedicated" service of fallen paramedic firefighter Graham Hoffman.

Grundyson will be among several speakers remembering Hoffman during a funeral service Friday afternoon at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty. A public visitation starts at 11 a.m. A procession across the city is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Hoffman, 29, was murdered in the line of duty early Sunday, April 27, when he was fatally stabbed by a patient he was treating in the back of his ambulance.

"This is a tragic loss for the family, the department, and the community," Grundyson said in a statement provided to media Friday morning. "Graham was an outstanding firefighter paramedic, but more importantly, a good person."

Grundyson encouraged members of the department to prioritize their mental health and to lean on each other as the department grieves Hoffman's death.

"KCFD is a family, and we are going through this together," the chief said.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Hoffman's death continued Friday. Less than 24 hours after Hoffman died, prosecutors charged 39-year-old Shanetta Hoffman with first-degree murder of Hoffman.

Grunyson pledged to work with local unions over the coming weeks to review policies.

"Over the coming weeks, I will work with the leadership of Locals 42 and 3808, members of our department, and the Kansas City Police Department to solicit and evaluate suggestions for expanded safety measures," Grundyson said.

The chief described the situation as a "complex issue" in which there may not be a simple solution.

"Because it is a difficult challenge does not mean we do not face it," Grundyson wrote. "KCFD deals with difficult situations every day, and every day we produce successful outcomes."

—