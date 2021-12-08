Local memorial services announced for Rep. Bob Dole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two days of memorial services in Washington D.C., former Kansas Sen. Robert J. Dole will make his way home to the Sunflower State one last time.

The longtime senator and presidential nominee passed away Sunday at the age of 98.

Dole will lie in the state house on Thursday at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, and both public and private services will be held in the nation's capitol on Friday.

The late senator will take his final trip to Kansas after the Friday ceremonies.

His casket will arrive at the Salina Regional Airport Friday evening to be received by Gov. Laura Kelly and other officials.

On Saturday, a public viewing will be held at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

A service will follow at 11 a.m. with eulogies from Sen. Pat Roberts, Sen. Jerry Moran and Sen. Roger Marshall.

Sen. Dole's casket will depart the church and be received at the Kansas State Capitol around 4 p.m. It will be met by Gov. Kelly and others.

Kansas ROTC cadets will provide an honor cordon as the state National Guard Casket Team bears the casket to the Kansas State Capitol Rotunda.

At the rotunda, Kelly, Marshall, Moran, Sen. Nancy Kassebaum Baker and former Congressman James Slattery will provide remarks.

Sen. Dole will return to Washington D.C. to be buried there. Details of his internment have not been released.