Former Sen. Bob Dole to lie in state at U.S. Capitol Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The body of former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Thursday to honor his political and military service to the nation.

The announcement came from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Monday.

"May it be a comfort to his loving wife, his dear daughter and all his loved ones that a grateful nation joins them in mourning during this sad time,” Pelosi said.

A formal arrival and departure ceremony will be held on Thursday, which will only be open to invited guests due to COVID-19 precautions.

Political leaders including President Joe Biden paid tribute to Dole after he passed away at the age of 98 in his sleep Sunday.

There are no specific regulations to who may lie in state. Any individual with "distinguished service to the nation" may receive the postmortem honor if both Congress and family gives approval.

Previous individuals who have been lain in state at the Capitol in recent years include former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Baden Ginsburg in 2020, former President George H.W. Bush in 2018 and evangelist Billy Graham in 2018.

