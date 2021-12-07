Memorial services announced for Sen. Bob Dole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas senator and presidential nominee Robert J. Dole will be remembered in ceremonies in Washington D.C. Thursday and Friday.

The political titan passed away Sunday at the age of 98.

Dole will l ie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, an honor that is bestowed by Congress.

A service will be held Friday for the late senator at the Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m. ET.

President Joe Biden and other officials will be in attendance.

Following that ceremony, the casket will make its way to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall. There, a public ceremony will take place to honor Dole and his military service in the war.

Anyone planning to attend that memorial should arrive around noon ET.

Those who will speak at the memorial include Gen. Mark A. Milley, Savannah Guthrie and Tom Hanks.

Sen. Elizabeth Dole will lay a wreath in her late husband's honor and there will be a performance by the U.S. Army Band.

After the services in D.C., Sen. Dole's casket will be transferred to Joint Base Andrews where it will depart for Dole's final resting place in his home state of Kansas.

Plans for any memorial service in Kansas have not been announced at this time.