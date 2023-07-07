Loved one of man killed in Kansas City nightclub shooting reacts to murder charges filed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tracey Taylor never lost hope an arrest would be made in the May 21 deadly shooting at Klymax Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The world doesn’t seem right without him," Taylor said.

Her godbrother Jason McConnell was working security at the nightclub when he was shot and killed. The shooting also killed Antoinette Brenson and Clarence Henderson. Two other people were injured.

On Friday, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Isiah D. Clinton was charged with three counts of first degree murder as well as other charges.

“He was the main shooter, so he’s somebody that was critically important to us," Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said.

“I’m joyful. I’m joyful," Taylor said.

The shooting that killed McConnell comes as Kansas City, Missouri, deals with a historically high homicide rate.

“Put the guns down," Taylor said. "If you got an issue, you got a problem with the next person, reach out and try and talk to them."

McConnell's loved ones learn to live without him as the wheels of justice begin to turn.

“We can’t sleep as good, but at least we know we got justice," Taylor said.

