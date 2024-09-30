Lucas: KCMO in negotiations with Royals; county working with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Royals look to make moves in the postseason for the first time in 10 years, they’re also looking to make moves for a new home.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas told reporters Monday morning during a ribbon-cutting for the upcoming opening of the Buck O’Neil Bridge that the city is in negotiations with the Royals on a new stadium proposal.

Lucas also confirmed comments made last week by Jackson County Administrator Troy Schulte that the county is in negotiations for the future home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lucas: Kansas City, MO, in negotiations with Royals; county working with Chiefs

"I think it's fair to say that the Royals and city's conversations have been robust — we appreciate that," Lucas said. "We appreciate that opportunity but also believe we are on a time frame."

Lucas said he is hopeful plans and next steps would be announced before the end of the year.

"My hope is before the end of the calendar year we have something to announce for the people of Kansas City," Lucas said.

The team has been consistent over the past several months that it is working to explore all options.

"We are excited that our fans have playoff baseball to watch this week and hopefully beyond," a team spokesperson said. "This is one of the biggest one-year turnarounds in baseball history, and we love feeling their support."

Monday’s announcement marked the latest development in a year where state and local leaders have worked with officials from the two clubs to find new homes.

"I continue to believe the Chiefs will be at Arrowhead Stadium for years to come. I think there is going to be a good agreement reached," Lucas said of the ongoing negotiations between the county and the Chiefs. "As for the Royals, they will be playing in Kansas City, Missouri. We have a lot of different ideas in the hopper, but we are figuring out how we can build a great stadium, a great tourist destination, and also something that is responsible and exceptional for our taxpayers."

Additional planning and work became apparent after Jackson County voters soundly rejected a vote in April that would have dedicated proceeds from a 3/8-cent sales tax to fund stadium projects for the Chiefs at the Truman Sports Complex and for the Royals at a location in downtown Kansas City.

While local leaders with the city and county are working with the clubs, there's also state support from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who was also at Monday's event.

Tim Hellhake/KSHB Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks to reporters on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

"I think the heart and soul of the Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs are here in Kansas City," Parson said. "I think that's where they want to be; we just have to find a solution on how we get them here."

Parson echoed comments from Lucas in hopes of being able to announce more details in the coming weeks and months.

"I think there's more options today than what there was a year ago," Parson said. "I think there will be some opportunities we will be able to talk about in the very near future. I would hope in the next 30-45 days."

KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan provided additional reporting on this story.

—