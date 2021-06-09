Man charged in child sex crimes commits suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donald Jackson Sr., the father of a man accused of killing his two children , died by suicide Tuesday, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 41 Action News.

Jackson was out on bond on two charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Last October, his son, Donald Jackson Jr., triggered an Amber Alert that extended through Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

His son allegedly took his two daughters, 7-year-old Nora Jackson and 3-year-old Aven Jackson from 14900 block of Hillside Road in Leavenworth, Kansas in October.

The two girls were later returned home safely after being spotted near Erick, Oklahoma.

On the same night, deputies from Leavenworth found Jackson Jr.'s two sons dead in the same residence the two girls were taken from.

Jackson Jr. was extradited from Oklahoma to Leavenworth County in November and was denied bond.

He's charged with capital murder in the death of his two sons Logan Jackson, 14, and Austin Jackson, 12.