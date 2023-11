KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County judge sentenced a man to just over 21 years in prison Tuesday for killing a woman in a traffic crash.

A jury convicted Landunn Richardson, 52, of Kansas City, Kansas, last month of second-degree murder and driving while suspended, according to court records.

The crash, which killed Vickie Taylor, occurred on Aug. 26, 2016, at West 52nd Street and Metcalf Avenue in Mission, Kansas.

—