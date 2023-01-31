Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that it was investigating “an apparent fatal workplace accident,” which occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday at Martin Marietta Materials in the 400 block of Randolph Road.

The man who fell was unresponsive when law enforcement arrived. Emergency medical responders confirmed that he was dead at the scene.

“Deputies were not able to locate any witnesses to the fall, so they were not able to initially determine exactly when or how it occurred,” the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “There does not appear to be any evidence of foul play at this point.”

Martin Marietta Materials is headquartered in North Carolina. It operates more than 500 locations to provide building materials, including a mine in Randolph.

The investigation continues and the sheriff’s office said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Labor, has been called in for a separate investigation.