Man pleads guilty in father's murder at KCK apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man admitted Friday in Wyandotte County District Court he killed his father in July 2023.

John McGriff, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The crime occurred in an apartment for seniors in the 3700 block of Strong Avenue in KCK. Both McGriffs lived in the building.

Not long after the discovery of the elder McGriff, police were called to the scene on reports of a woman being stabbed by a man near South 34th Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

The 46-year-old woman had finished her volunteer work at a nearby church pantry. She was released from a hospital a few days after the stabbing.

Police ordered McGriff to drop his knife, but he refused and ran at the officers. He was shot and critically wounded.

McGriff is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 25.

