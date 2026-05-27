Man pleads no contest to charges related to selling fentanyl that caused death of woman, unborn child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Friday, May 22, a man pleaded no contest in Johnson County, Kansas, to charges related to selling fentanyl that caused the death of a woman and her unborn child back in late 2023.

Nicholas Gregg pleaded no contest to two counts of distribution of drugs causing death. One count of distribution and use of a communication facility was dismissed.

Gregg was charged in connection with the death of Alexandrea Hunter and her unborn child in December 2023 in Roeland Park.

He is scheduled for sentencing on July 15, 2026, at 11 a.m.

Another person who was charged in connection with the pair’s death, Izabel Reed, was sentenced to 25 years in prison at the beginning of April.

Hunter messaged Reed on Facebook on Christmas Eve in 2023, asking Reed if she could come inside her home. About five hours later, Hunter was found lifeless in a QuikTrip bathroom.

An autopsy later revealed Hunter died from Acetylfentanyl, fluorofentanyl and fentanyl intoxication, and the unborn child showed no signs of death before Hunter’s death, according to a court document.

Hunter was 35 weeks pregnant at the time, according to autopsy results.

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