Man who allegedly killed wife in Lawrence ruled not competent to stand trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who allegedly killed his wife in Lawrence, Kansas, was ruled not competent to stand trial at this time, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

Chad Joseph Marek, 26, was charged May 17 with the murder of Regan Gibbs, 25, who was a former goalkeeper on the University of Kansas women’s soccer team.

Lawrence Police Department officers responded the night of May 16 to the couple’s home at 2500 West 6th Street. Marek was detained once police arrived on the scene.

Police and prosecutors identified domestic violence as a possible contributing factor in Gibbs’ death.

Gibbs’ family spoke at a press conference on May 20 about domestic violence and how Marek had manipulated Gibbs through her faith.

They implored others to not ignore red flags, and Kristin Gibbs, Regan’s mother, encouraged anyone concerned to “go emphatically after that warning.”

Marek is scheduled for a status hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 30.

