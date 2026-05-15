Man who stabbed teacher at an Olathe park ruled ‘incompetent’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man facing an attempted murder charge for stabbing a woman in March at Olathe Two Trails Park has been found "incompetent" during a competency evaluation.

Kwan N. Trezvant, 27, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the March 19 stabbing incident.

The victim, 38-year-old middle school teacher Jamie Trumpp, was stabbed in the neck.

On March 26, Johnson County, Kansas, District Judge Christina Dunn Gyllenborg approved an order for a competency evaluation.

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On Thursday, the judge accepted the results of the evaluation and ordered Trezvant be taken to Osawatomie State Hospital or Larned State Hospital to “restore competency,” per court records.

A continuance was also granted, and he is set for a scheduling conference at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13.

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