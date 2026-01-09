Man who used credit card for recount of Prairie Village election results hasn’t paid up, county officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A citizen who used a credit card to cover the costs of a manual recount of the results in the Nov. 4 election in Prairie Village has since refused to pay.

On Thursday, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners approved a motion to “initiate a civil lawsuit” against John Cantrell, “to recover the costs associated with conducting a hand recount of the Prairie Village question submitted for the general election on Nov. 4, 2025.”

In the election, voters in Prairie Village were asked, “Shall the City of Prairie Village, Kansas, abandon the mayor-council form of government?”

Citizens overwhelmingly rejected the question, with 65 percent of voters (5,690 votes) voting no to 35 percent of voters (3,051 votes) voting yes.

On Nov. 14, Cantrell requested a hand recount of the results and used his credit card to pay $4,828.46 to cover the cost of the recount.

The recount was completed five days later on Nov. 19, which resulted in no change to the final totals.

In the weeks since, Johnson County officials say Cantrell canceled the payment authorization on his credit card, leaving the county without payment.

“The County wishes to resolve this case amicably,” the county wrote in a certified mail dated Jan. 8, to Cantrell’s address.

The letter gives Cantrell until Feb. 6, 2026, to pay the outstanding balance of $4,826.46.

“If payment is not received by February 6, then the County may pursue any or all legal remedies available for recovery of the stated amount,” the letter reads. “We look forward to your prompt attention to this matter.”

