UM System says marijuana possession, use, will remain illegal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite a recent change in state law, marijuana possession and use will remain illegal on any University of Missouri system property.

The University of Missouri System, which includes the University of Missouri - Kansas City, made the announcement Wednesday in a release.

Citing federal law, the system will continue to “prohibit the possession, use and distribution of marijuana on any university property, university-leased property and as part of university-sponsored or university-supervised activities.”

The announcement comes after Missourians voted in November to approve the legal use of recreational marijuana in the state.

Since then, state officials and other organizations have been working to determine how the new law would apply in different scenarios.

The UM System says in addition to applying to students, staff and faculty, fans attending athletic events, concerts or other third-party events on system property would also be subject to the rule.

“The Drug-Free Schools and Community Act requires the university to have policies in place that discipline employees and students for possessing or using illegal drugs,” the system said in the announcement. “Marijuana remains classified by the federal government as a Schedule 1 controlled substance and is, therefore, illegal for any employee, student or visitor to possess.”

The UM system says violations of the marijuana policies could result in termination from the university, and students could face expulsion.

More information about the UM System’s policy is available online .

