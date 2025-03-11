Mattie Rhodes violence prevention team, grieving family, want end to violence in Northeast Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ​Kansas City's Northeast community struggles with crime along Independence Avenue.

KCPD's crime map shows homicides, assaults and robberies, including a hot spot in the area of Independence Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard.

The Mattie Rhodes Center's bilingual outreach program "Parate Por Paz", meaning Stand Up for Peace, drew awareness to the problem on a day that still pains a Kansas City family.

KSHB 41 The families of Nicholas Lewis and Reginald McGee created signs and held a balloon release in the parking lot next to the gas station where they were killed.

Tressa Lewis lost her son, Nicholas, and nephew, Reginald McGee, in a double homicide at the Phillips 66 gas station in that neighborhood.

Monday marked one year since they were shot and killed.

"It was senseless murder," Lewis said. "That's what we have down here, senseless murders."

Lewis said crime in that community has been around for a long time, especially near the convenience store.

McGee and Lewis's killings were reviewed by the previous prosecutor's office under Jean Peters Baker.

The committee reviewing the case explained three men, including the two victims, were inside of the gas station.

There were security videos from multiple angles and eye witness statements from the store clerks.

"All evidence demonstrates that [two] victims were the initial aggressors," according to the committee's report. "Suspect did nothing to escalate situation. Though he pulled handgun when confronted by victims, he kept it by side and did nothing to antagonize victims. As clerks attempted to break up the confrontation and suspect attempted to retreat, victims continued aggressive conduct. After one victim put hands on suspect, suspect escaped and pointed handgun at him, but did not shoot. He then put handgun back to his side and continued to retreat, but both victims continued to follow him in an aggressive manner. Overwhelming majority of committee decided that suspect’s eventual use of a firearm was not unreasonable."

Tressa Lewis felt the office rushed to judgment and wants the case reopened.

Parate Por Paz said they've been using community policing to unite the surrounding neighborhoods.

They joined the families on the anniversary of the men's deaths to advocate for an end to violence.

In addition to Lewis and McGee's homicides, the KSHB 41 Homicide Tracker reported a 21-year-old was killed at the same gas station in January 20, 2025.

A deadly stabbing occurred in the area in February 2024.

"Just showing up and being where these incidents are occurring is the first step and also trying to provide more solutions to conflict resolution. How do we solve problems between ourselves?" Molly Manske, manager of public safety with Mattie Rhodes Center. "Until everybody joins this fight with us we aren't going to get very far."

The families spent Monday reflecting on the void in their lives and hoping no one else will have to be in their shoes.

"That's why I'm here," Lewis said. "Justice not just for [Nicholas] and [Reginald]. "Crime...shootouts. This is not normal and more needs to be done."

The KSHB 41 Investigators are working on an in-depth story surrounding the deaths of Reginald McGee and Nicholas Lewis.

